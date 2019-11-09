Veterans Day in Central Florida

article

On Monday, November 11, we recognize and honor veterans for their incredible service. FOX has a long history of philanthropic work on behalf of veterans and active duty military service members. For veterans and all residents and visitors to Central Florida, our weather on Monday looks fantastic. Morning temperatures look to begin in the 50S & 60s. Through the day on Veterans Day, east winds off the Atlantic Ocean will increase our humidity and high temperatures will reach the low-mid 80s. There is a slight risk of a passing rain shower during the midday and afternoon hours.

Here are a few local events occurring on Veterans Day. All weekend in Sanford, a traveling Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall will be at Fort Mellon Park. On Monday, a Veterans Day ceremony will begin in the park at 11am. Melbourne's Veterans Day parade will begin Monday morning at 10am near Melbourne Military Memorial Park. Apopka has a Veterans Day festival late Monday afternoon and evening adjacent to VFW Post 10147. Thank you to all veterans.