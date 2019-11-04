Unseasonably warm, humid week ahead

After a brief cool-down this weekend, afternoon high temperatures will soar to the mid-80s by Tuesday.

The average high in Orlando this time of year is 81 degrees, so temperatures will be above normal.

The heat and humidity will be sticking around through Friday, ahead of our next strong cold front, which will bring temperatures down on Saturday.

Surface dewpoint, which is a measure of the amount of moisture in the air, will be in the 70s, which translates to a very sticky, humid and uncomfortable week.

Expect a higher coverage of showers on Tuesday, with the chance for isolated lightning storms.

Overnight lows will be mild, dropping down to the upper 60s and low 70s.