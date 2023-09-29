UCF weather forecast: Fans gear up for rainy white-out game against Baylor in Big 12 home opener on Saturday

Knights fans are in for a wet Saturday when Baylor rolls into town!

UCF is set to host Baylor in its Big 12 Conference home opener on Saturday, but not without a rainy battle on the field.

Will it rain during the game?

A pesky weather pattern that's been producing lots of rain across Central Florida for the last several days is forecast to remain in place, according to FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King. Rain chances will rise sharply during the afternoon house this weekend.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m., but there's a 70% chance of scattered storms around that time. Those rain chances won't go away until after 6:30 p.m. as fans begin their exit from the Bounce House.

Temperatures will remain in the low 80s throughout the afternoon.

With stronger storms, heavy downpours and lightning are primary concerns, King added.

Will it rain during the tailgate?

Tailgating is a different story, though.

When lots open at 9:30 a.m., the morning is forecast to remain fairly dry for tailgating festivities, King said.

Jersey Shore star Pauly D is also set to DJ at IOA Plaza near the stadium at 12:30 p.m. as part of the Big 12 Conference's homecoming event ahead of the sharp increase in rain chances.

Are umbrellas allowed in the stadium?

Despite high rain chances on Saturday, umbrellas are NOT permitted at FBC Mortgage Stadium, according to UCF Athletics.

Ponchos are fair game, though.

Interestingly enough, Saturday's matchup also warrants UCF fans to wear white – so plan accordingly!

(Photo by Mary Holt/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Will UCF delay the game?

If lightning or inclement weather is detected within 15 miles of FBC Mortgage Stadium, announcements will made to notify fans that the school is monitoring the weather.

Game play will be paused if lightning is detected within 8 miles of the stadium, UCF Athletics said, citing university and conference protocol. The game cannot resume sooner than 30 minutes following the last lightning strike in the 8-milie radius.

The most likely scenario in an inclement weather situation is for fans to shelter in place, which means leaving the open-seating area and heading into the concourse.