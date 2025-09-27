National Hurricane Center: Tropical storm nine brings threats to Florida Coast

The Brief Sunday and Monday are Impact Days with Tropical Storm Watches for our coastal locales. Wind gusts on the beaches could rise up to 40 mph or so with sustained wind between 20–30 mph. There's also the potential for some coastal flooding with heavy rain expected.



Sunday afternoon into Monday night is likely when we will see the worst of the conditions as Imelda moves by just to our east, but surf conditions will stay rough through much of the upcoming week.

Impacts

Sunday and Monday are Impact Days with Tropical Storm Watches for our coastal locales.

These are in effect from Sunday afternoon into Monday night.

Wind gusts on the beaches could rise up to 40 mph or so with sustained wind between 20–30 mph.

High rip current risk and surf into midweek.

Tropical, squally downpours are expected even inland Sunday into Monday.

There's also the potential for some coastal flooding with heavy rain expected.

Imelda Track Update

There continues to be a bit of uncertainty with the track closer to the Georgia and Carolina Coast. This is because of the steering in the atmosphere between Humberto to the east and the upper-low to the west.

These factors will ultimately help steer Imelda. With the latest update, there's the potential that Humberto could be in close enough range to try to pull Imelda east before the brunt of the impacts can be felt inland in the Carolinas or Georgia.

Little tweaks are still possible, so stay tuned.

