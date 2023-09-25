Tropical Storm Philippe isn't alone in the Atlantic, National Hurricane Center says

The National Hurricane Center is tracking three systems in the Atlantic – one of which is a newly-formed tropical storm and another has a high chance of developing.

Tropical Storm Philippe

Tropical Storm Philippe, which formed over the weekend, is currently located over 1,100 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands, the NHC said in its latest update on Monday morning. It has maximum sustained winds of 50 mph, but it's not expected to change in strength over the next few days as it turns to the west-northwest later on Monday.

This storm poses no threat to the U.S. or Florida at this time.

Another tropical wave likely to develop

Behind Tropical Storm Philippe is an area of low pressure which has a high (80%) chance of developing into a tropical depression days as it moves toward the west-northwest across the central tropical Atlantic, the NHC said.

This system is located several hundred miles southwest of the Cape Verde Islands, where it continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

Another system producing showers, but probably won't develop

The NHC is also tracking a trough of low pressure in the southeast Gulf of Mexico that's producing disorganized showers. There's a 10% chance this storm develops, but if it does, it'll likely happen slowly as it crawls toward the west.

By the middle of the week, this system is expected to move into unfavorable environmental conditions, which end its chances for development.