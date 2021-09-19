Tropical Storm Peter and Tropical Depression 17 form overnight

The tropics heated up overnight, as forecasters said that Tropical Storm Peter and Tropical Depression 17 formed.

Tropical Storm Peter formed overnight over the open Atlantic, becoming the 16th named storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

They said that the storm is moving towards the northwest at about 15 mph. By Sunday afternoon, it is expected to turn back toward west-northwest. Peter should pass well to the north of the Leeward Islands on Monday and Tuesday.

The tropical storm is said to be currently packing maximum sustained winds of 40 mph with higher gusts. It is expected to strengthen more over the next day or so, but will weaken by late Monday and on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, forecasters said that Tropical Depression 17 has also formed over the far eastern tropical Atlantic. It is moving north-northwest near 14 mph.

Maximum sustained winds are said to be near 35 mph with higher gusts. Some strengthening is expected over the next couple of days and the depression could become a tropical storm on Sunday or Monday. If it does so, it will be called ‘Rose.’

By Tuesday, the NHC said that environmental conditions will become less conducive for development and the system is forecasted to begin a slow weakening trend.

There is also said to be a tropical wave forecasted to emerge off of the west coast of Africa on Sunday. Environmental conditions appear conducive for development as the system moves westward at about 10 mph over the eastern tropical Atlantic during the next several days. Formation chances stand at zero percent over the next two days and 20 percent over the next five.

September 10th was the official peak of hurricane season. So far, there have been 16 named storms.

FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King previously explains that once the peak of hurricane season passes, typically it means there will be fewer occurrences of hurricanes and tropical storms, but don't put your guard down.

"We're fair game until November 30th. Stuff can happen and it can happen late in the season," he said.

