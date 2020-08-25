Tropical Storm Laura expected to make landfall as Category 3 hurricane

Tropical Storm Laura will take center stage over the next couple of days, gradually gaining strength through the Central Gulf of Mexico. Forecasters expect the system to make landfall as a Category 3 hurricane, making it our first major hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic season.

As of Tuesday, the system is off the coast of Western Cuba and is forecast to enter the Gulf later this morning. Western Cuba and the Eastern Yucatan of Mexico continue with tropical storm conditions through the morning.

Laura will rapidly intensify over the Gulf, gaining hurricane status sometime on Tuesday.

Water temperatures in the Central Gulf and upper atmospheric conditions are ideal for creating a very strong hurricane and that appears to be in the cards through midweek. Closer to landfall by Thursday at 2 a.m., winds will be at Category 3 status, sustained at 115 mph with higher gusts. The storm will likely have a devastating effect at the point of landfall. Damaging winds, flooding and tornadoes are all likely.

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:

San Luis Pass Texas to Ocean Springs Mississippi

Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Lake Borgne

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

San Luis Pass Texas to west of Morgan City Louisiana

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Cuban provinces of Villa Clara, Cienfuegos, Matanzas, Mayabeque, La Habana, Artemisa, Pinar del Rio, and the Isle of Youth

Dry Tortugas

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

San Luis Pass to Freeport Texas

Morgan City Louisiana to the Mouth of the Mississippi River

After Laura, the tropics look quiet, at least for the next week. The peak of hurricane season occurs typically on September 10 with a slow decrease in activity as we head into October and November. Hurricane season officially ends on November 30.

