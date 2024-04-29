Suspended Monique Worrell, Andrew Warren qualify to run again in Florida

Two prosecutors suspended by Gov. Ron DeSantis qualified this week to run in November for their old positions.

Democrat Monique Worrell on Thursday qualified to run for state attorney in the 9th Judicial Circuit in Orange and Osceola counties.

DeSantis suspended Worrell last year and replaced her with Andrew Bain, who will run in November without party affiliation.

"As I’ve said time and time again, we all have to do our part in order to restore democracy in Central Florida!" Worrell said in an online post Friday.

Earlier this week, Democrat Andrew Warren qualified to run for state attorney in the 13th Judicial Circuit in Hillsborough County, where he has been elected twice.

DeSantis suspended Warren in August 2022 and replaced him with Republican Suzy Lopez, who is running for a full term in November.

The suspensions spurred legal challenges, with Warren’s high-profile case pending at the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.