Tropical Storm Helene could form off U.S. eastern coast next week, NHC says

A non-tropical area of low pressure near the southeastern coast of the United States could potentially become a tropical depression or a tropical storm early next week, according to the National Hurricane Center.

If it does become a tropical storm, it would be known as Helene.

In its latest advisory on Saturday morning, the National Hurricane Center said the potential disturbance had a 50% chance of further development over the next seven days.

It is currently located a few hundred miles away from the shores of South and North Carolina.

"The system could gradually acquire subtropical or tropical characteristics thereafter over the warm waters of the Gulf Stream, and a subtropical or tropical depression or storm could form early next week while the system moves generally northwestward toward the coast," NHC said.

Tropical Storm Gordon

Tropical Storm Gordon continues to move westward across the far east Atlantic.

As of Saturday morning, the storm was located about 1,195 miles west-northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands, traveling west at 9 mph. It has maximum sustained winds of 45 mph.

"Gordon is forecast to continue to weaken and become a depression on Sunday. Gradual re-strengthening is possible by the middle part of next week," the NHC said.