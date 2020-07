Tropical Storm Gonzalo formed in the Atlantic, about 1,250 miles east of the Windward Islands.

At 9:00 AM, the National Hurricane center said the storm had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph, and is moving to the west-northwest at 12mph.

According to the official NHC track, the storm will strengthen through this week, and remain a tropical storm as it moves into the Caribbean Sea, south of Puerto Rico, early next week.