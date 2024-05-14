How to experience Tiana's Bayou Adventure before it officially opens at Disney World

Walt Disney World announced this week that the official opening date of Magic Kingdom's newest attraction, Tiana's Bayou Adventure, is set for June 28. Select Princess and the Frog fans, however, will be able to experience the magical world of Mardi Gras through the lens of Princess Tiana and alligator Louis before it even opens to the public.

Annual Passholders are invited to preview the event in what Disney Parks calls a "special ‘thank you’ from us!" Previews via virtual queue are scheduled for the following dates in June: 13, 14, 16, 17, 18 and 20.

(Credit: Walt Disney World)

How Passholder preview works

Make a Magic Kingdom park reservation on one of the aforementioned preview dates to join the virtual queue that starts at 7 a.m. that day OR make a reservation at any theme park on a preview date to join the 1 p.m. virtual queue.

On the day of your park reservation, request to join the virtual queue on the My Disney Experience app. There will be two opportunities to join on each preview day.

Passholders must enter the theme park they have a reservation for prior to visiting Magic Kingdom.

On June 13, 14, 17, 18 or 20, Passholders can enter Magic Kingdom without a reservation after 2 p.m. before requesting to join the virtual queue

"Planning on visiting TRON Lightcycle/Run or Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind? Not to worry, you can hold a virtual queue for one of those attractions and for Tiana's Bayou Adventure Passholder preview at the same time, when available. This special perk is only offered during Passholder previews," Disney Parks said.

Photo: Disney Parks

It should be noted that Passholders must have a valid annual pass with valid admission on the preview date. Joining the virtual queue does not guarantee participation in the preview.