Tropical Storm Fred keeps Florida Panhandle in path, Grace remains disorganized

All eyes are on the tropics this Sunday as we are tracking two named storms and a low-pressure system that could develop within the next five days.

TROPICAL STORM GRACE

Grace is still poorly organized as it moves south of Puerto Rico on Sunday.

Models are in better agreement that Grace will cross Hispaniola Sunday night and then move along the coast of Cuba by the middle of the week.

Based on the land interaction and mountainous terrain, there is a chance this storm will weaken, just like what we saw with Fred. However, once it moves over the warm waters in the Gulf of Mexico, further strengthening is likely.

Central Florida remains out of the cone of uncertainty but could see an increase in tropical moisture by the end of next week.

TROPICAL STORM FRED

We do continue to track Tropical Storm Fred.

Fred regained tropical storm status as it moved into the warm waters of the Eastern Gulf on Sunday.

Landfall is forecast between Pensacola and Panama City Monday evening.

Several watches and warnings have been issued as a result:

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

Coast of the Florida Panhandle from Indian Pass to Steinhatchee River

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Coast of the Florida Panhandle from Navarre to the Wakulla/ Jefferson County line.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

Coast of the Florida Panhandle from the Alabama/Florida border to Navarre

Central Florida won't see much from Fred on Sunday.

However, on Monday, an increase in tropical moisture, mixed with the afternoon thunderstorms, will cause a higher chance for shower and storm activity.

LOW-PRESSURE SYSTEM

The FOX 35 Storm Team is keeping a close eye on an area of low pressure near Bermuda.

Gradual development is possible as the NHC is calling for a 30 percent chance within the next five days.

We will be monitoring conditions closely.

