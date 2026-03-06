Palm Coast death investigation underway: Deputies on scene in Flagler County

The Brief The Flagler County Sheriff's office is investigating a death in Palm Coast. Deputies have not identified any names of the deceased at this time. Traffic in the area is open, but deputies ask that drivers use additional routes.



The Flagler County Sheriff's office is investigating a death in Palm Coast.

What we know:

A large law enforcement presence is in the area of Florida Park Drive and Forest Hill Drive in Palm Coast due to an active death investigation, the Flagler County Sheriff's office reported Friday morning.

What we don't know:

The situation surrounding the death investigation is not known at this time.

Traffic conditions

All lanes near the affected intersection are open at this time, but the sheriff's office asks that drivers use an alternate route.

What you can do:

There's no threat to the community, deputies reported.

This story will be updated when more information is made available.