Tropical Storm Eta forms, to become hurricane before landfall

Tropical Storm Eta formed on Saturday evening and is expected to impact Central America as a hurricane.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) says that Eta is currently located a couple of hundred miles south of Jamaica. It is moving quickly, at 15 mph, westward.

They say it currently has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph. Eta is forecasted to strengthen and become a hurricane by Monday. It is expected to impact Central America.

The following watches and warnings have been issued as a result:

HURRICANE WATCH:

The northeastern coast of Honduras from Punta Patuca to the Honduras/Nicaragua border.

The northeastern coast of Nicaragua from the Honduras/Nicaragua border to Puerto Cabezas

After moving inland, FOX 35 meteorologist Allison Gargaro says that it should become a remnant low by Thursday.

Eta is the 7th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, making this season the year with the most named storms yet.

Several weeks of hurricane season remains as it does not end until November 20th. Forecasters predicted that this season would be more active than most.

For example, NOAA predicted an above-average season, with 13 to 19 named storms. Six to 10 of those were predicted to become hurricanes and three to six of those were forecasted to become major hurricanes (Category 3 or higher).

In comparison, the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane season had 18 named storms, matching 1969 for the fourth most-lively season in the past 150 years.

