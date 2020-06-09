Tropical depression Cristobal brings heavy rain/ flooding through Mississippi Valley

Heavy rainfall continues through the Mississippi Valley and western Great Lakes on Tuesday, as tropical depression Cristobal moves north.

As of 4:00 AM, the tropical depression was located about 80 miles east-southeast of Springfield, Missouri.

The system is moving north at 25 miles per hour, and is expected to accelerate to the north-northeast over the next 36 hours.

Cristobal will produce up to 6 inches of accumulated rainfall from Arkansas to the western Great Lakes through Wednesday morning.

This rainfall may produce flash flooding, according to the National Hurricane Center, and is forecast to produce minor to moderate river flooding across portions of the lower Missouri and Mississippi Valleys.

As of 8:00 AM, a non-tropical area of low pressure has formed over the central Atlantic Ocean a few hundred miles east of Bermuda.

Development of this system is unlikey, due to unfavorable environmental conditions.

The National Hurricane Center has given this area of low pressure just a 10% chance of development in 5 days.