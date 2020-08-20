Tropical Depression 13 forecast to become Category 1 hurricane as it heads toward Florida

Tropical Depression 13 is moving toward South Florida and is expected to become a Category 1 hurricane on its approach to the Sunshine State, forecasters said Friday morning.

“South Florida is still in the forecast cone of Depression 13, but there is still high uncertainty to determine what, if any, impacts this system may have on South Florida at this time,” NWS Miami tweeted early Thursday.

Tropical Depression 13 formed on Wednesday night and is located hundreds of miles east of the northern Leeward Islands. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) says that it is moving toward the west-northwest at 21 mph. It should move near or north of the Islands by late Friday. Then by Saturday, it is expected to be by the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

The NHC says that the depression currently has maximum sustained winds of 35 mph. The latest projected path shows it eventually becoming a hurricane and impacting Florida.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

The southeastern Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands

Puerto Rico, Vieques and Culebra

U.S. Virgin Islands

British Virgin Islands

Saba and St. Eustatius

St. Maarten

St. Martin and St. Barthelemy

Antigua, Barbuda, St. Kitts, Nevis, and Anguilla

Then, Tropical Depression 14 formed in the Caribbean Sea on Thursday morning, the NHC confirmed. It is moving west-northwest at 12 mph. It is expected to move near or just north of Honduras and the Bay Islands on Friday. Then, it will approach Mexico on Saturday.

The depression could also become a hurricane as it reaches Mexico.

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

Punta Herrero to Cancun Mexico

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Honduras/Nicaragua border westward to Punta Castilla Honduras

Bay Islands of Honduras

Puerto Cabezas Nicaragua northward to the Honduras/Nicaragua border

Punta Herrero to Cancun Mexico

"There could be two hurricanes in the Gulf at the same time," said FOX 35 meteorologist Jayme King.

Meanwhile, the NHC is also watching a tropical wave moving off of the west coast of Africa. This wave is expected to move farther offshore over the far eastern tropical Atlantic on Friday, and it could become a tropical depression within the next few days.

FOX 35 is advising residents of Central Florida to stay aware of these systems and monitor the latest forecasts and possible impacts here on the Peninsula.

The next names to be used for storms are Laura and Marco.

Forecasters have predicted that the season will have more activity than normal. For example, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicted an above-average season, with 13 to 19 named storms. 6 to 10 of those would become hurricanes and 3 to 6 of those are forecasted to become major hurricanes (category 3 or higher). In comparison, the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane season had 18 named storms, matching 1969 for the fourth most-lively season in the past 150 years.

The 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season runs until Nov. 30.

