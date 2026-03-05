Florida drought deepens, but there's a path to a turnaround

article

Florida has slipped deeper into drought. The statewide drought index has now climbed to 358 out of 500, the worst level we have seen since May 2001.

Dry soils, stressed vegetation, and falling lake levels are becoming more noticeable across parts of the state.

While Orlando sits in a less severe 'Moderate Drought', our region is book-ended by extreme drought.

Some rain is in the forecast over the next several days, which will help a little. But drought recovery rarely happens overnight. It usually takes weeks or months of persistent rainfall to erase a deficit this large. Still, there is a reason for cautious optimism.

One possible pattern shift later this year could dramatically improve Florida’s rain chances. Forecast models are increasingly pointing toward the development of El Nino later this summer. When El Niño forms, Florida’s rainy season often gets a boost from increased tropical moisture and storm activity. If that pattern materializes, it could gradually chip away at the drought.

And if the current situation feels stubborn or even hopeless, it helps to remember how quickly drought conditions can reverse.

California offers a striking example.

Just a few years ago, much of the western United States was locked in what scientists described as a "megadrought." From about 2014 into the early 2020s, California endured years of water shortages, shrinking reservoirs, and historic dryness. Some researchers even warned the drought could last generations as the climate warmed. Others said it was, "the new normal", urging dramatic policy action. Then, seemingly overnight, the atmosphere flipped the pattern.

Beginning in the winter of 2022, a series of powerful atmospheric river storms began slamming into the West Coast. These storms are long corridors of concentrated moisture that transport enormous amounts of water vapor from the Pacific Ocean into California. Storm after storm soaked the state. Reservoirs rapidly refilled. Snowpack in the Sierra Nevada rebounded dramatically.

Suddenly, their drought status reached, "ZERO."

Today, California remains 100 percent drought free. No climate experts predicted such a rapid turnaround.

The lesson is simple. Droughts can persist for years, but when weather patterns shift, recovery can happen surprisingly fast. For Florida, the near-term forecast still points to dry conditions overall, but the potential development of El Niño later this summer could begin to tip the balance back toward wetter weather.

If that happens, the same atmosphere that built this drought could just as easily help erase it.