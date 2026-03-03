2 Volusia County deputies shot at while investigating battery report at Deltona home

The Brief Volusia County deputies were shot at after investigating reports of a woman's car damaged by her friend's son. The deputies, Jose Rivera and Jacob Gomez-Lopez, were shot at by Luis Diaz Polanco, 31, who fired when deputies arrived, an arrest affidavit said. During the shooting, Deputy Rivera was hit in the thigh and chest, though his body camera fortunately absorbed the initial impact of the chest shot.



Two Volusia County deputies were shot at while investigating reports of a woman's car being hit and damaged by her friend's son.

The Volusia County Sheriff's office responds to a deputy-involved shooting on March 2, 2026.

What we know:

Two deputies with the Volusia County Sheriff's office – Jose Rivera and Jacob Gomez-Lopez – responded to a Deltona home after a woman reported that her friend's son – later identified as Luis Diaz Polanco, 31 – was acting "erratically" and hit and damaged the hood of her car around 5 a.m. The woman reported the incident when she came home from work, around 5 p.m., Sheriff Mike Chitwood said during a March 3 press conference. While officers weren't able to establish probable cause for assault/battery, they continued to investigate the criminal mischief – leading them to a home in Deltona.

What led to the shooting?

At the home, deputies spoke with a man in the backyard and asked him where Polanco was. The man pointed to inside the home, the affidavit said.

When deputies went to the front door, Polanco "appeared surprised," – the affidavit said – and pointed a gun at the deputies and fired multiple times before retreating inside.

During the shooting, Deputy Rivera was hit twice – once in the chest, with the bullet hitting his body camera and ricocheting into his shoulder, and once in the thigh, Sheriff Chitwood said on March 2.

In an arrest affidavit, deputies said Polanco admitted to intentionally firing at the deputies, thinking ballistics vests would protect them. But, he later said that if he hadn’t run out of ammunition, he would have continued shooting and would have been "forced to kill" the deputy, the arrest affidavit said.

Deputy Gomez-Lopez – who was not harmed – took cover behind a neighbor's home and reported that shots were fired and requested assistance, the affidavit said. When additional deputies arrived, Gomez-Lopez described the suspect, saying he fired a tan-colored gun at the deputies.

Responding deputies found Rivera two houses away. He was transported to the hospital for treatment of multiple gunshot wounds. As of March 3, Rivera is in stable condition.

The Volusia County Sheriff's office responds to a deputy-involved shooting on March 2, 2026.

Over 20 bullet casings found

Investigators found a tan/green colored gun in the home, along with 12 bullet casings leading from the front door to the yard. Six additional casings were found in front of the neighbor’s home, the arrest affidavit said.

What's next:

Polanco is being held at the Volusia County Branch Jail. The sheriff's office plans to provide an update on Tuesday afternoon.