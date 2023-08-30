Hurricane Idalia makes historic landfall as strongest storm to strike Florida’s Big Bend in 125 years

Raging Hurricane Idalia officially made an unprecedented and historic landfall Wednesday along Florida's Gulf Coast , blasting destructive winds , and catastrophic storm surge and flash flooding as power outages climbed to over 325,000.

The Category 3 storm made landfall on the coast of Florida's Big Bend near Keaton Beach at 7:45 a.m. local time. With its 125 mph winds and significant flooding, it posed an immediate threat to lives and properties. The storm has now weakened to a Category 1 hurricane with winds of 85 mph. At last check, the center of Idalia had moved to the northeast at 20 mph and crossed into southern Georgia, where a Flash Flood Emergency was issued around Valdosta.

Hurricane Idalia made landfall on Florida's Gulf Coast on Wednesday, marking an unprecedented and historic event. (FOX Weather)

The FOX Forecast Center said Idalia was the strongest hurricane to strike the Big Bend area – especially near Cedar Key – in 125 years, dating back to an unnamed 1896 storm.

Hurricane Idalia's landfall in Florida is blasting catastrophic storm surge and destructive, life-threatening winds as the storm's core moved onshore in the Big Bend of the state. (FOX Weather)

Reporting from inside Idalia's eyewall

During Idalia's landfall, an impressive convective burst and abundant lightning were seen within its eye wall.

The Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere (CIRA) released satellite images of the storm approaching Florida. (CSU/CIRA & NOAA / FOX Weather)

Brian Emfinger, a storm chaser with Live Storms Media, experienced Idalia's landfall in Keaton Beach. He reported that the front of the eye wall contained strong winds. Although a wind gauge recorded a gust of 83 mph before toppling, Emfinger estimated gusts over 100 mph.

"There was pretty severe wind damage," Emfinger told FOX Weather, which included one home that lost its entire roof.

After the eye passed, the winds returned with even more ferocity, blowing onshore and bringing a wall of water with it. Emfinger noted that the storm surge arrived quickly with the back eyewall, rising several feet in just a few minutes.

Despite the town being flooded , Emfinger observed that the storm surge was less than forecasted.

LIVE: LANDFALL TRACKER, POWER OUTAGES AND MORE IMPACTS

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Makatla Ritchter (L) and her mother, Keiphra Line wade through flood waters after having to evacuate their home when the flood waters from Hurricane Idalia inundated it on August 30, 2023 in Tarpon Springs, Florida. Hurricane Idalia is hitting the Big Bend area of Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Florida's streets flood as storm surge rises

Before the monstrous storm's arrival, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) cautioned that Idalia's storm surge could reach heights of 16 feet in some locations near the storm center.

Just after sunrise, Cedar Key , Florida , reported 6.07 feet of storm surge during astronomical low tide, and forecasters expect a higher value as Idalia churns more inland. This is the second-highest level ever observed behind Hurricane Hermine of 6.10 feet.

The Tampa Police Department is out assessing the damage and flooding from Idalia on Wednesday after making landfall in Florida. (City of Tampa)

On Wednesday morning, floodwater submerged a mobile home park in St. Petersburg. The National Guard dispatched over 100 soldiers and high-water vehicles to assist in affected counties.

Treasure Island was also covered in floodwaters as Idalia's storm surge pushed inland, and officials were still worried about waters rising during high tide around midday, with significant flooding is forecast to continue throughout the day.

Wettest day in nearly 23 years in Valdosta, Georgia

It wasn’t just the wind and storm surge, but torrential tropical rains led to life-threatening flooding in the Valdosta, Georgia area. The FOX Forecast Center said Wednesday was the wettest day in nearly 23 years in the town.

A Flash Flood Emergency – the most dire of flood warnings from the NWS – was issued for two counties around Valdosta where some homes were being evacuated due to flash flooding, according to the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee.

Over 5.5 inches of rain fell in Valdosta through 10:30 a.m. ET with heavy rains still falling as the center of Idalia passed within miles of town. Wind gusts reached 67 mph. At least another 1-2 inches of rain is expected.

Idalia causes power outages for over 325,000

As of the latest update, nearly 275,000 customers in Florida are experiencing power outages , with the majority of reports coming from Wakulla, Taylor, Dixie and Levy counties near landfall – areas where some residents decided to remain in their homes despite evacuation orders in at least 30 counties placed in a state of emergency.

Another 52,000 outages have been reported in Georgia.

WHERE TO EXPECT IMPACTS FROM HURRICANE IDALIA

The Sarasota Police Department said the majority of the Sarasota Bayfront is closed due to flooding Wednesday morning. (Sarasota Police Department)

Days leading up to Idalia's arrival, resources were prepositioned as President Joe Biden approved Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' request for a pre-landfall emergency declaration. Tolls were also suspended along several roadways to facilitate evacuation, and many schools and universities have closed.

When to be ready for Hurricane Idalia. (FOX Weather)

Where is Hurricane Idalia headed next?

After lashing Florida’s Gulf Coast with threatening storm surge and extreme winds, Idalia rushed inland, triggering rare Extreme Wind Warnings for four counties north of the Bend, including a swath of Interstate 10.

The roadway was cleared outside Troll Music in Venice, Florida, on Wednesday morning as Hurricane Idalia moved onshore. (Venice, Florida Municipal Government / Facebook)

Idalia roared into southern Georgia still threatening hurricane-force gusts. Valdosta and Savannah remained under Hurricane Warnings into Wednesday afternoon. Valdosta hit a gust of 67 mph, the FOX Forecast Center reports.

Idalia will move near southern South Carolina by Wednesday night threatening widespread tropical storm force winds across the coastal Carolinas into Thursday before the storm finally moves off into the Atlantic.

Roads in Sanibel, Florida, were experiencing heavy flooding and debris coverage Wednesday morning. (Sanibel Fire Rescue District / Facebook)

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for the latest on Hurricane Idalia.

Get the latest updates at FOXWeather.com