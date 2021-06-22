Heavy downpours, thunderstorms to pound Central Florida again

Stormy skies are usual this time of year in Florida but a more unique stormy setup will occur Tuesday.

Tropical moisture leftover from what was once Tropical Storm Claudette and a stalled front north of Florida will combine forces to bring stormy skies back to the region. Rain coverage will increase mainly for the p.m. hours with some of the stronger storms developing between the hours of 4 to 8 p.m.

Current model forecasts indicate the upswing in coverage at this time, widely scattered from north to south. Heavy downpours, cloud to ground lightning, small hail, and gusty winds look to be the primary hazards Tuesday. Keep in mind that heavy rainfall can stack up quickly and flood low-lying areas easily. If you encounter a flooded street, turn around and don't attempt to cross.

Tuesday's ‘Severe Storm Outlook’ includes all of North Florida.

On our ‘Threat Scale’ ranked 1 through 5, the current outlook indicates a "1". This is a ‘marginal’ risk.

Severe storms in this risk area tend to be a bit more isolated but it is a risk regardless.

A few storms south of the highlighted zone could turn severe with little notice. The FOX 35 Storm Team will track these all day. Depend on us for the latest weather alerts and updates.

Rainfall amounts will stack up from Tuesday through the end of the week with many areas accumulating over an inch of rain. According to the latest rainfall forecast models, the northern portion of Florida will see some of the highest amounts.

