My outlook for our Thanksgiving Day weather is a good one! The upper level pattern across the U.S. will continue to bring cold fronts and wild swings in temperatures to Central Florida in the coming weeks. Right now it appears there will be three strong cold fronts that will sweep across our state between now and Thanksgiving Day. During the week of Thanksgiving there will be a developing winter storm across the northern great lakes, which will build a dry pattern for Florida.

With higher pressures over Florida on Thanksgiving Day we should find a light ocean breeze with just a few clouds. This will also lead to temperatures being near or above normal....upper 70's. I would expect good boating weather and only a slight chance for a coastal shower with our temperatures between 75-80. Perfect weather for a shore lunch or tossing the football with the kids. GR