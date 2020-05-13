System near the Bahamas has 70% chance of developing, could bring rain to Florida

While Hurricane Season doesn't officially begin until June 1st, it looks like Mother Nature has some different plans.

For the 5th consecutive year, the tropics are heating up before the starting gun goes off and all eyes will be on the Atlantic this weekend.

An area of low pressure is forecast to develop near the Bahamas by late week into Saturday and Sunday. If we see a named storm out of this, the system will be crowned "ARTHUR", a "sub-tropical storm", our first of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

The National Hurricane Center says the system has a 70% chance of developing over the next 5 days.

The system could feature winds of 39+mph over the open ocean as it moves Northeast, away from Florida and into the Atlantic.

There will be a some local impacts mainly over the coastal waters and along our area beach fronts. Threats to the area from wind is extremely low. Winds will actually decrease on Saturday and Sunday as the developing storm moves away.

Rainfall impacts will be low as well, perhaps some scattered showers developing on Friday and Saturday, highest coverage will across South Florida as moisture streams North from the Florida straits.

We do expect an increase in ocean swell at Central Florida beaches as powerful waves radiate out from the center of the departing system.

Rip currents are likely and the threat high, especially between 6am-12pm on both Saturday and Sunday. Beach weather overall will actually be great this weekend but, do keep the water threats in mind and stay safe.

