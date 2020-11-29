System could develop as 2020 Atlantic hurricane season nears its end

The very active 2020 Atlantic hurricane season ends Monday and we are watching a system with the potential for formation.

The system, which is described by the National Hurricane Center (NHC) as a strong and large non-tropical low-pressure system, is located off the coast of Europe and pushing a little closer to Africa.

It is said to have a 40 percent chance of formation over the next five days. However, after that, conditions will be unfavorable for additional development.

The good news is that even if it forms, this system is far from the U.S. and Florida should be in the clear for the rest of hurricane season.

