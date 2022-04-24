Sunny skies continue today but possibility of sprinkles

article

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?



Today’s forecast high: 85 degrees

Tonight’s forecast low: 66 degrees



Main weather concerns:

Mostly sunny skies and near seasonal temperatures continue today. Gusty easterly winds are keeping seas elevated (small craft advisories in effect all weekend) and rip current risk high in the local surf zones. Afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper-80s across the interior and upper-70s/ low-80s along the coast. A few sprinkles are possible later today. Stay hydrated and don't forget your sunscreen. The pollen count remains high.



WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR WALT DISNEY WORLD, UNIVERSAL, AND SEAWORLD?

Another great day, mostly dry and warm. Afternoon highs near 85 degrees, breezy and mostly sunny. The UV Index is high, so keep your sunscreen handy.



WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BEACHES IN CENTRAL FLORIDA?

Beach weather looks decent locally. It will be quite windy but, the sun will be on our side. Surf continues building today as increasing ocean swell and gusty breezes combine forces. Rip currents will be an issue especially as tides drop out low. Make sure to swim near an open lifeguard stand.



LOOKING AHEAD:

Temperatures are on the rise this week. We are near normal today, but afternoon highs will be nearing 90 degrees on Wednesday. You can expect a mix of sun and clouds with a chance for a few sprinkles. On Wednesday, a weak cool front will sweep across the region. As of now, there is only a 20% chance for showers, but if anything changes, the FOX 35 Storm Team will be the first to let you know.