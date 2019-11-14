Sunny & cool weekend for Central Florida

After finishing out the work week with mostly cloudy and wet weather, it will be a picture-perfect weekend in Central Florida.

Afternoon high temperaures on Saturday and Sunday will be topping off in the upper 60s under mostly sunny skies.

Winds out of the northwest will bring down much drier air, so expect less-humid, more comfortable conditions.

Most of the area will be rain-free, with just a slight chance for some light showers along the coast on Saturday, mainly across Northern Brevard and coastal Volusia counties.

It will be windy along the coast, with sustained winds out of the northwest at 20mph with higher gusts.

Expect chilly overnight temperatures, as inland counties drop down to the low 50s, and mid-to-upper 50s along the coast.

A few spots northwest of I-4 may even fall into the upper 40s.