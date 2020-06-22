Strong storms prompted tornado warning in Orange County, lightning and hail in other Central Florida cities

article

The National Weather Service canceled a Tornado Warning it issued for Orange County on Monday at around 9:15 p.m.

The warning was slated to expire at 9:30 p.m.

Strong storms were seen in the area of Belle Isle, Conway and Azalea Park, as well as the Orlando International Airport.

No tornado was reported.

The National Weather Service also issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning in Orange County that expired at 9:45 p.m.

FOX 35 Viewer Courtney Marie sent video of lightning and hail in Winter Springs.

