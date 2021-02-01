Wind chill advisory, temperatures in the 30s expected as strong cold front sweeps in

Well, so much for our "warmer" weather.

A strong cold front is crossing Florida on Monday and when it clears, you will feel it.

Morning rainfall will dry up before 9 a.m. Clouds and breeze will dominate for the remainder of the day. High temperatures will peak before noon with temperatures across Central Florida falling through the afternoon hours.

The general theme on temperatures on Monday will hang close to the 60-degree mark, with it expected to be colder over the far northern portions of Central Florida. Winds will be howling at times behind the front and residents can expect gusts near 30 mph in some areas. The wind will stay elevated on Monday night, adding to the chilly conditions.

The main core of colder air will slowly sink into Florida by Monday evening and into the overnight hours. Most locations will see lows by Tuesday morning settle in the 30s. Again, the coldest readings will be up in the northern parts of Central Florida.

Lows in the 30s will be common through midweek as winds remain out of the northerly direction. A freeze for the viewing area does not look likely for east Central Florida right now. However, areas in the northern part of Florida could see a light freeze. If that changes, we will alert you immediately!

The gusty winds will spark a wind chill advisory for the shaded counties seen below.

The advisory will kick into effect at 1 a.m. on Tuesday morning and continue until at least 8 a.m. Feels like or wind chill temps will feel more like the upper 20s in most locations.

Be sure to bundle up and stay warm!

