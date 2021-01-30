Will weather cooperate for Monday’s Starlink satellites launch?

Late Sunday night through early Monday morning, our next cold front moves across the peninsula.

Launch time on Monday morning is at 6:41 a.m., so the rain should be clearing out of the region, but clouds and gusty winds will be the main concern.

The launch probability is 60% and viewing temperatures will be in the upper-50s.

