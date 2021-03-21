Spring kicks off with cool temps, gloom but it will warm up soon

It is the second day of Spring and it's not feeling like it in East-Central Florida.

The region will experience a gloomy and cool Sunday. Afternoon highs will be in the upper-60s and low-70s. There is a chance for light showers and sprinkles, mostly along the coast and in North-Central Florida.

Come Tuesday, it will start to warm up. Temperatures return to the 80s on Tuesday and then the 90s on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

Conditions will stay mainly dry but there is a chance for some showers to arrive by the end of the week.

