Some Florida airports closing ahead of Hurricane Ian

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa International Airport will suspend operations at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27 in preparation for Hurricane Ian, which is expected to make landfall this week on Florida's western coast.

The airport said the closures would "allow the Airport to prepare the airfield and terminals, including the securing of jet bridges, ground equipment, and any remaining aircraft." The airport, its terminals, and parking garages will be closed to the public.

The airport said damage assessments would then begin as soon as it was safe to do so in order to safely reopen the airport.

St. Pete-Clearwater International, near Tampa, said it would suspend its operations at 1 p.m. on Tuesday to comply with a mandatory evacuation order. 

In Central Florida, Orlando International Airport said it was operating normally late Monday, but that it was monitoring Hurricane Ian for potential impacts.

Ahead of the storm, many airlines are allowing passengers to make changes to their flights without additional fees.