Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Brevard County on Saturday afternoon: NWS
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for parts of Brevard County until 5:15 p.m. on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service in Melbourne.
A severe thunderstorm was located over the Titusville-Cocoa Airport at 4:02 p.m. It was moving southeast at 10 mph, forecasters said.
At 4:28 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located over Sharpes, moving southeast at 15 mph.
FORECAST: A steamy start to Memorial Day weekend
This warning includes the following cities: Rockledge, Cocoa, Cocoa Beach, Cape Canaveral and Merritt Island.
Possible impacts include 60-mph wind gusts and small hail. The NWS said that wind damage to roofs and trees is expected.
Waterspouts are also possible between the Volusia-Brevard county line and Sebastian Inlet until 6 p.m., the NWS said in a special marine warning on Saturday.
