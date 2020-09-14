Sally expected to make landfall on Gulf Coast; Teddy to become 'large and powerful' hurricane

A rapidly intensifying Hurricane Sally is closing on the northern Gulf Coast, threatening Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama with high wind and possible flooding from storm surge and heavy rain.

Sally reached Category 2 strength with sustained winds of 100 mph and the potential for as much as 2 feet of rain. The hurricane has weakened a bit, down to 85 mph, and is expected to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane.

Sally is one of seven storms churning simultaneously in the Atlantic.

Storm-weary Gulf Coast residents are rushing to buy bottled water and other supplies ahead of Sally. The storm is on a track that would take it past the tip of southeast Louisiana on a track toward the Mississippi-Alabama state line late Tuesday or early Wednesday.

FOX 35 is monitoring several systems: Hurricane Sally, Hurricane Paulette, Tropical Storm Teddy, Tropical Depression Vicky, a wave off the coast of the Cabo Verde Islands, a disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico, and a non-tropical area of low pressure several hundred miles northeast of the Azores.

HURRICANE SALLY

The storm currently has maximum sustained winds of 85 mph with higher gusts.

The NHC says that historic flooding is possible with extreme life-threatening flash flooding likely through Wednesday along portions of the Northern Gulf Coast.

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

Mouth of the Mississippi River to the Okaloosa/Walton County Line Florida

Mobile Bay

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

East of the Mouth of the Pearl River to the Navarre Florida

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

East of Navarre Florida to Indian Pass Florida

Mouth of the Pearl River westward to Grand Isle Louisiana, including Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas and metropolitan New Orleans

HURRICANE PAULETTE

Hurricane Paulette is moving northeast at 20 mph with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph. The NHC says that some strengthening is possible through Tuesday night, but rapid weakening is forecast to begin on Wednesday.

TROPICAL STORM TEDDY

Tropical Storm Teddy formed over a thousand miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands on Monday, the NHC said. It is currently moving towards the west-northwest at 12 mph.

Teddy is packing maximum sustained winds of 60 mph and if forecast to become a 'large and powerful' hurricane over the Central Atlantic ocean in a few days.

TROPICAL STORM VICKY

Tropical Storm Vicky formed over the far eastern tropical Atlantic, the NHC said. It is currently moving northwest at 9 mph.

They said that it has maximum sustained winds of 50 mph. Little change in strength is expected and by Tuesday night, Vicky should begin to weaken. On Thursday, it is forecasted to become a remnant low.

OTHER DEVELOPING SYSTEMS

On the coast of Africa is a tropical wave that is producing disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity. Environmental conditions are conducive for slow development as it moves westward at about 10 to 15 mph. It has a 70 percent of developing over the next five days.

There is also a weak area of low pressure over the west-central Gulf of Mexico that continues to produce limited shower activity. It is not expected to develop much further, with chances over the next five days at 20 percent.

A non-tropical area of low pressure is located over the far northeastern Atlantic Ocean several hundred miles northeast of the Azores. This system is forecast to move south-southeastward during the next few days. Forecasters give it a 20 percent chance of developing over the next 5 days.

If any other storms develop, the last remaining name is Wilfred.

If we move through these last three names, we will begin to use a list of names based on the Greek alphabet for any other storms that develop. The last time this backup list of names was used was in 2005. There were 28 named storms that year.

Forecasters have predicted that this season will have more activity than normal. For example, NOAA predicted an above-average season, with 13 to 19 named storms. Six to 10 of those would become hurricanes and three to six of those are forecasted to become major hurricanes (Category 3 or higher).

In comparison, the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane season had 18 named storms, matching 1969 for the fourth most-lively season in the past 150 years.

Hurricane season runs through November 30.

