Risk of severe storms ramps up across Central Florida

The chance for severe storms is ramping up across Central Florida.

An approaching cold front and energy building over the Gulf of Mexico is bringing the risk of strong to severe storms into Central Florida. Some storms are possible Sunday but Monday and Tuesday will have more activity.

As a result, we are declaring Monday and Tuesday a FOX 35 Storm Alert Day.

Advertisement

There is just a marginal risk for storms on Sunday, with lots of rain expected at the least. Rain chances are rising as the night progresses. In addition, temperatures should hit the mid-80s on Sunday with clouds lingering.

WEATHER ALERTS: Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather App for live radar, severe weather alerts, and daily forecast reports on your phone

The rain and storms during the week should last through Tuesday, with a break on Wednesday. Skies should be clear by Thursday and Friday.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest weather updates.