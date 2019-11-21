Rising temps to greet Central Floridians this weekend!

article



Get ready because here it comes! Winds of change this weekend will help bring a spell of briefly warmer temperatures to Florida. A cold front advacing through Texas today will spin local Central Florida winds to a Southerly direction by Friday. Temperatures will trend warmer on Friday and the changes should be rather noticable both in the early morning and for afternoon high temps, you may also notice a slight rise in the humidity as well, nothing to bad though. Temperatures will continue to grow into Saturday with many communities from the interior out to the beaches seeing a high temp in the lower 80s as West/Southwest winds push the warmth to the Atlantic. Saturday night, the front will finally move through the area promoting a few showers Saturday night into Sunday morning. Temperatures by Sunday will begin backing off, falling into the mid-70s for highs, lows overnight Sunday into Monday head back to chilly 40s and 50s. Enjoy the warmth while it lasts!