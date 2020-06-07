Reported tornado briefly touched down in Lake County Sunday afternoon

article

The Fox35 Weather Team was tracking a strong thunderstorm moving through Lake County Sunday afternoon.

At 3:13 p.m. Sunday, The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning in Lake County moving northeast at 20 mph.

This was a strong thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado.

At the time, the storm was moving over Fruitland Park and Lake Griffin.

The warning was then extended until 4:15 p.m. as this system gained speed and moved toward Emeralda.

Between 3:47 p.m. and 3:50 p.m., a trained spotter in the area gave reports of a funnel cloud near Emeralda.

At that time, viewers also sent in photos and video of that funnel touching down, causing it to become a tornado.

The National Service will conduct a storm survey within the next 48 hours to access the damage of the reported tornado.

