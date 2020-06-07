Reported tornado briefly touched down in Lake County Sunday afternoon
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Fox35 Weather Team was tracking a strong thunderstorm moving through Lake County Sunday afternoon.
At 3:13 p.m. Sunday, The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning in Lake County moving northeast at 20 mph.
This was a strong thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado.
At the time, the storm was moving over Fruitland Park and Lake Griffin.
The warning was then extended until 4:15 p.m. as this system gained speed and moved toward Emeralda.
RELATED: Weekend of severe weather brings tornadoes and thunderstorms to Central Florida
Advertisement
Between 3:47 p.m. and 3:50 p.m., a trained spotter in the area gave reports of a funnel cloud near Emeralda.
At that time, viewers also sent in photos and video of that funnel touching down, causing it to become a tornado.
The National Service will conduct a storm survey within the next 48 hours to access the damage of the reported tornado.
DOWNLOAD OUR FOX 35 WEATHER APP to stay up-to-date on the weather happening in your area.