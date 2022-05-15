Record-breaking temperatures are expected this week

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?

Tonight’s forecast low: 69 degrees

Tomorrow's forecast high: 93 degrees

Main weather concerns: Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will occur ahead and along with the sea breeze this evening. The peak will happen around 6-9 pm around Lake County. Storm coverage will ease by mid-late evening. Partly cloudy skies to round out Sunday night.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR WALT DISNEY WORLD, UNIVERSAL, AND SEAWORLD?

Monday, it will feel like the middle of July as temperatures climb into the mid-90s. By the afternoon there is a possibility of a stray show/ thunderstorm. Make sure to stay hydrated in the parks and apply plenty of sunscreen.



WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BEACHES IN CENTRAL FLORIDA?

Monday will be lovely for a beach day in terms of the weather. Partly skies until around 11 am, then mostly sunny skies for the rest of the day. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s. Surf will be 2-3 ft with a moderate rip current risk. Make sure to apply sunscreen and stay hydrated.



LOOKING AHEAD: Monday continues the streak of temperatures in the 90s. Heading into next week it will feel like the dog days of summer. Low rain chances and high heat will dominate the forecast. Central Florida will start the week in the mid-90s, and by Wednesday, record-breaking temperatures are expected. On Wednesday, we have the potential to break a record set back in 1930 of 97 degrees. Rain chances return next weekend. For the latest, make sure to download the FOX 35 Storm Team App.