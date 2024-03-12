How to navigate allergy season in Florida with high levels of pollen

If you've been sneezing, combating an itchy throat or experiencing watery eyes, you're not alone! Pollen is in the air, and it's affecting a lot of us.

Because of Florida's warm climate, pollen levels are higher and in turn, the state experiences longer and more severe allergy seasons compared to the rest of the U.S., according to MD Now Urgent Care.

How long does pollen season last in Florida?

Throughout the year, there are different allergy triggers, according to MD Now Urgent Care.

Pine and oak pollen are most prevalent from December to May, while grass pollen poses a problem from April to October.

Why does pollen cause allergies?

Pollen is a fine, yellowish powder that's transported from plant to plant by wind, birds, insects or other animals, according to the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (ACAAI). This spread helps fertilize plants, but is also a nightmare for those who suffer from seasonal allergies.

There are different kinds of pollen, however, including from different trees, grass and a variety of weeds, and you might not be allergic to all of them, the ACAAI said.

How the weather affects pollen, allergies

Wind can worsen allergy symptoms, according to FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Jessica Dobson.

"Dry windy days will blow pollen and other allergens into the air leading to more reactions," Dobson continued. "Typically, a good soaking rain can help to wash away many outdoor allergens and pollutants that can cause symptoms to worsen for allergy sufferers."

What are pollen allergy symptoms?

Here's a list of common allergy symptoms, according to the ACAAI:

Sneezing

Nasal congestion

Runny nose

Watery eyes

Itchy throat and eyes

Wheezing

It should be noted that pollen can also make asthma symptoms more intense with more symptoms like coughing and wheezing.

(Photo by Angelika Warmuth/picture alliance via Getty Images)

How to combat pollen allergies

The ACAAI recommends "getting ahead" of pollen season. If you anticipate your symptoms will be at their worse in the middle of April, start to take your allergy medications at the end of March.

Speak with your doctor or allergist about what treatment is best for you.

Dr. Erynne Bowers, a pediatrician with Orlando Health Physician Associates, joined FOX 35's Good Day Orlando on Tuesday to share some tips and tricks about allergy season.

If you're headed to your local pharmacy to grab some antihistamines, there are dozens of options in the allergy aisle. You can choose from nasal sprays, eye drops, oral tablets and more. Trial and error is a common way to figure out what works best for you.

"A lot of people find that the oral antihistamines provide immediate relief, whereas the nasal steroids (sprays) can take a few days to set in," Bowers said. "So I like to tell my patients, you know, do the oral antihistamine and then the next thing to do is do the steroids."

If you've tried everything and nothing is working, it might be time to speak to an allergist, Bowers said.

As far as the best time of day to take allergy medicine, Bowers recommends taking any oral antihistamines that might make you drowsy before bed, and the nasal spray in the morning.

Here's a list of tips to survive allergy season, according to MD Now Urgent Care: