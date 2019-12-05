Pleasant weather continues on Thursday

After a chilly start in the 40s and 50s, temperatures in Central Florida will climb to the upper 60s on Thursday.

Winds will be out of the north-northeast around 5 mph.

Expect mostly sunny skies, with cirrus clouds streaming over the area throughout the day.

The normal high for Orlando is 75 degrees.

Temperatures will climb to 69 degrees in Orlando this afternoon.

Tonight temperatures will drop down to the low 50s under mostly clear skies.

Advertisement

An area of high pressure over the Carolinas will move East, toward the Atlantic Ocean on Friday.

Winds will shift locally, becoming more southerly as finish the work week.

Afternoon high temperatures will slowly climb as we head into the weekend.

Expect mid-and-upper 70s on Saturday and Sunday, with low 80s by Tuesday.