Peter and Rose churn through the Atlantic as tropical storms

The FOX 35 Storm Team is tracking two tropical storms as they churn through the Atlantic.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said that Tropical Storm Peter continues to churn in the Atlantic, moving towards the west-northwest near 14 mph. It is expected to pass north of the Leeward Islands early this week.

They said that it is currently packing maximum sustained winds of 50 mph. Slow weakening is forecasted ahead.

The storm could dump one to three inches of rain across portions of the Leeward Islands, including the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, through Tuesday, forecasters said. In addition, swells generated by Peter could reach the Bahamas by mid-week and could create life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

Also churning in the Atlantic is Tropical Storm Rose. The NHC said that it is moving northwest at 15 mph. At this time, it is not expected to impact land.

They said that it is also packing maximum sustained winds of 40 mph. It could strengthen more on Monday but by Tuesday, upper-level winds are expected to become less conducive and Rose should begin to weaken.

Finally, the NHC has also identified two disturbances in the Atlantic.

One is a tropical wave located several hundred miles southeast of the Cabo Verde Islands. They said that it is producing an area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions appear to be conducive for gradual development over the next several days. A tropical depression could form later this week while the system moves westward. Formation chances over the next two days are at 60 percent over the next five days.

Forecasters said that the other disturbance is a non-tropical low-pressure system, which is actually composed of the remnants of Odette, located a couple of hundred miles southeast of Newfoundland. It could acquire some subtropical characteristics by the middle of the week as it moves slowly eastward and then southeastward across the north-central Atlantic Ocean. Formation chances over the next five days are at 30 percent.

