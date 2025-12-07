Orlando weather: Widespread rain, isolated storm risk to conclude weekend

Another gloomy day is unfolding as our focus quickly becomes rain. It's all thanks to an area of low pressure and a stalled front that is finally starting to push southeastward. Chances of rain quickly go up later in the day, so if you have outdoor plans, be prepared to shift those inside.

It won't be a complete washout, but we're expecting more widespread coverage of showers and storms for the afternoon and evening. A couple of storms could turn stronger to even severe with gusty wind the main hazard.

There is enough wind energy in the atmosphere too, where a brief tornado could develop. Chances are really low, but it's something we'll need to monitor.

Rainfall amounts look to top out around 2" north of Orlando, closer to spots like Ocala and Gainesville to Palm Coast. More numerous showers and embedded storms will continue to overspread Central Florida into Sunday night as this cold front continues its trek eastbound.

Lows Sunday night will still be on the mild side, dipping back into the middle to upper 50s.

What will the weather look like tomorrow?

What to Expect:

The cold front finally looks to push through the viewing area on Monday AM with the humidity dropping as well as our temperatures. A few showers are still possible through the first half of Monday, but conditions look to dry out for the afternoon.

Highs will be cooler as the wind turns back around from the north. That'll help bring our temperatures back down to average, with readings topping out in the mid-70s.

Looking ahead

What to Expect:

High pressure starts to build in behind this system into midweek with temps staying on the cool side. Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday look to top out in the lower to mid-70s, which is a lot closer to average for this time of the year.

Temperatures then slowly start to moderate later in the workweek, rising back into the middle to upper 70s by Friday.

The warming trend looks to develop ahead of another disturbance that could bring some rain on Friday. We'll hold onto that slim chance of rain into next weekend as a cold front swings through the region. Chances are only around 20% right now, but it's something we'll be watching.

Temperatures look to take a nice dip, with highs only in the 60s-70s and lows in the 40s-50s by Saturday.