Orlando weather: Warmer Sunday, cooler start to the week ahead

The Brief We'll see plenty of sun to start and that'll hold for most of the day. Clouds then increase throughout the evening with the chance of at least an isolated shower or two rising as well. Temperatures climb back to normal for this time of year, rising into the middle to upper 70s.



Conditions start to change on Sunday ahead of our next storm system we're watching. Some of our southern neighborhoods may step into the lower 80s.

What will the weather look like tonight?

What to Expect:

We will keep that chance through the overnight with lows not as cool, falling back to around 60 in the Orlando Metro.

What will the weather look like tomorrow?

What to Expect:

A spotty sprinkle is possible early in the AM as this cold front continues to push through. Behind it, clouds will clear, and we'll see plenty of sunshine as we progress into the afternoon. With this disturbance overhead, temps look chilly once again. Highs look to top out in the middle to upper 70s.

Looking ahead

What to Expect:

High pressure builds in on Tuesday, but we will have onshore flow and that looks to bring a little more cloud cover. We'll call it partly sunny with highs in the upper 70s. That warming trend continues into late week as this ridge of high pressure builds.

Temperatures warm up, and we'll see plenty of sunshine. Afternoon readings look to rise back close to average (lower 80s), topping out in the lower to middle 80s.

Another storm system brings the slight chance of a few showers Friday into next weekend. Chances are around 20%, but it's something we'll be watching.