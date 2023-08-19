Orlando weather: Warm weather brings a stormy Saturday

Today's high: 93 degrees



Tonight's low: 77 degrees



Main weather concerns:

The weekend is here! We'll see storm chances both days with rain chances a bit higher on Sunday thanks to a tropical wave passing overhead. Expect warm weather today with highs reaching into the low to mid 90s. Scattered storms may develop along the Atlantic sea breeze by early this afternoon and push to the west through the evening. Best chance of rain will be across inland areas along and west of I-4. Storms may become strong and produce gusty winds, torrential rain and frequent lightning. On Sunday, rain chances will rise by early in the morning as a few showers and storms move onshore along the Space Coast. Rain will spread across Central FL through the morning and peak in the afternoon with coverage. Minor flooding could occur in areas that see repeated heavy downpours.



BEACHES:

A fair day at the beach thanks to a steady onshore breeze. Rain chances will be limited today with abundant sunshine and highs near 90. The UV index is high so don't forget the sunblock! Surf will reach around 2 feet with a moderate rip current risk. Expect increasing surf and rain chances Sunday with a system passing overhead.



THEME PARKS:

Another warm day at the parks. Storm chances will increase by 2 PM with scattered showers and storms possible through late afternoon. Heavy rain and frequent lightning are possible. When thunder roars, head indoors.



OUTLOOK:

A tropical wave will pass overhead Sunday allowing for breeze conditions and scattered showers and storms. Impacts are not expected to be significant for Central FL. After the wave pushes into the Gulf, drier air moves in from the north that will keep rain chances low through the first half of next week. Highs remain in the low 90s. Stay weather aware and download the FOX 35 Storm team weather app to track the radar right on your cell phone.



TRACKING THE TROPICS:

The FOX 35 STORM TEAM is tracking four disturbances in the tropics. One disturbance in the far Eastern Atlantic with a 70% chance for further development over the next 7 days. This could become a tropical depression over the weekend. By early next week, upper-level winds over the system are forecast to increase, and further development is not expected. Another disturbance has a 30% of development farther west in the Atlantic, but is unlikely to become anything and will remain out at sea. The disturbance south of the Bahamas will pass over Florida Sunday and have a good chance to become a tropical depression before moving over Southern Texas early next week. Finally, an area of near the Leeward Islands has a 30% of development over the next 7 days and could have gradual development through this weekend and next week. It is unlikely to threaten the US, but we will monitor. The FOX 35 STORM TEAM will be tracking the tropics, so be sure to depend on us always! Download the FOX 35 STORM TEAM WEATHER APP @www.fox35orlando.com/apps