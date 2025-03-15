Orlando weather: Warm highs kickoff the weekend ahead Sunday's storm system

article

Saturday will be even hotter across the Sunshine State! The wind continues to come in from the SSE, pumping up our temps back into the middle and upper 80s.

What to expect: It'll be a bit breezy too, so hold onto your hats out there. Gusts could rise to close to 25 mph this afternoon. We'll see a mix of clouds and sunshine, especially with the onshore flow. The sea breeze may help spark a sprinkle or two, but most will stay dry. The wind continues to increase from the south ahead of our next storm system, which is slated to arrive late Sunday.

SATURDAY NIGHT FORECAST



What to expect: As this wave of showers and storms slides east, we'll see more clouds through the overnight. This, as well as the wind flow, will keep overnight lows warm. It'll be muggy too as readings look to fall to near 70°.

LOOKING AHEAD - SUNDAY: FOX 35 STORM ALERT DAY

What's next: This storm system will be our big weather headline for the weekend! That as well as the hotter conditions ahead of the cold front. Highs on Sunday will soar into the upper 80s and lower 90s as this cold front approaches Central Florida.

That heat and mugginess allows the storm energy to build Sunday afternoon. The unstable air as well as the dynamics in the atmosphere will make for a severe weather threat Sunday afternoon into the evening. This is why the Storm Team has made it a FOX 35 Storm Alert Day.

A tornado or two, as well as gusty winds, and large hail are possible with the storms that ignite. Scattered showers and thunderstorms develop early in the day Sunday and continue to work to the SE through the afternoon. Storms arrive in our FOX 51 locales by early afternoon and into the Orlando Metro by late afternoon.

The cold front pushes east of Central Florida by overnight with much cooler conditions on tap Monday. Highs fall back into the lower to middle 70s with maybe a lingering sprinkle early in the day.

By the afternoon, we'll see plenty of sunshine. In the wake of this system, high pressure takes over heading into midweek. This makes for abundant sunshine with temps slowly on the rise. Another cold front cold bring a couple of showers or a storm by late week, but chances aren't looking high at the moment.

