Orlando weather: Warm and breezy Saturday for Central Florida

TODAY'S HIGH: 89°

TONIGHT'S LOW: 63°



THIS WEEKEND:

It'll be a warm and breezy Saturday with winds gusting out of the SW up to 25-30 mph. That wind will help usher in the warmest weather of the year so far with highs well into the 80s and even a few areas touching 90 inland. With higher levels of humidity, heat index values will reach the low 90s this afternoon, so stay hydrated! It is likely records will be tied or broken. Orlando's daily record of 89 from 1905 is one of those likely to be challenged. These warm temperatures are all ahead of a cold front that could bring storms to our most northern counties after sunset. Marion, Alachua, and our Gulf Coast counties could see strong to even severe storms late. Severe winds and a brief tornado are the main risks. Farther south, expect mostly scattered showers overnight into Sunday morning until the front clears. Behind the front, highs will be closer to average back into the mid to upper 70s on Sunday.



BEACH FORECAST:

A welcoming forecast this weekend for our Central Florida beaches. Highs will reach the mid-80s with a breezy offshore wind. A moderate rip current risk continues through the weekend, so swim carefully.



THEME PARK FORECAST:

It'll be a humid day on Saturday with highs near 90 and feels like temps into the low 90s. Drink plenty of water if heading to the parks!



LOOKING AHEAD:

Cooler and less humid air returns on Sunday and will continue to begin next week. Highs will drop back into the 70s with lows in the 50s through Tuesday. We'll gradually see warmer weather make a return to end the week. As for rain chances, a Gulf system could bring rain on Wednesday and Thursday, but overall chances are on the lower end for now.