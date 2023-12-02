Orlando weather: Unusual December warmth

Today's high: 84 degrees

Tonight's low: 69 degrees



TODAY:

It's going to be a mild weekend with highs warming into the 80s and elevated levels of humidity. You can thank a south wind ahead of a front for this weather. That front will swing through Sunday, bringing a chance of showers (and possibly an isolated storm). Expect more clouds than sun this weekend, but if the sun does break through, it could be even warmer!



BEACHES:

Not a bad idea to take advantage of the unusual December warmth with a beach day. It will be a very warm day along our coast with highs in the mid 80s and a south wind. If you plan on getting in the water, be aware of the moderate rip current risk. Surf will be around 3 feet with a cool water temperature at 70 degrees.



THEME PARKS:

A muggy day at the parks with a high near 85 this afternoon. Rain chances should hold off today, so no need for an umbrella at least. With a heat index climbing into the upper 80s, be sure to hydrate throughout the day!



OUTLOOK:

The abnormally warm weather will last through this weekend with highs back in the 80s on Sunday. A front will lead to a few showers and an isolated storm across Central Florida in the afternoon. Rain chances are still on the lower side overall, but be ready for a passing shower if your plans take you outside. Cooler air will gradually work its way back in next week behind the front with highs falling into the 70s early in the week. By Wednesday, we could see the return of highs in the 60s! Lows will go from the upper 60s on Monday to the 40s by Thursday morning. Drier air will keep us dry through the work week.