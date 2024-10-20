Orlando Weather: Temps warm to begin workweek

Temperatures are expected to heat back up into the 80s during the workweek.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies through the rest of the overnight with breezy conditions. Winds will be anywhere 5-15 gusting to 20 mph from the northeast. East Coast beaches may see a stray shower through the overnight as east wind pushes clouds across the region. Temperatures will be in 60s in areas more inland with temperatures in the low 70s along the east coast.

THE WEEK AHEAD: Temperatures will heat back up to average this week into the mid to high 80s and the humidity will be back in full force. We will keep the breezy conditions through the start of the workweek. Areas along the East coast will see more clouds compared to areas closer to the Orlando metro area.

Dangerous rip currents are also going to be impacting the beaches through the rest of the weekend with large breaking waves and minor flooding is possible during high tide.

TROPICS: The remnants of Nadine are making their way across Central America and will most likely stop receiving updated later on this evening. Oscar is still a Category One hurricane. It made landfall just before 5 a.m. in Grand Inagua Island and is currently impacting the east coast of Cuba. Oscar will then start to get to make a hard right hook towards the NE and central Atlantic. This is because of the high pressure over our region and a dip in the jet stream steering Oscar away from Florida. Oscar is expected to hold Cat 1 status before fizzling back to a tropical storm. That will help push Oscar out to sea through the first half of the week. Oscar is expected to hold Cat 1 status before fizzling back to a tropical storm.