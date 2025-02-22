Orlando weather: Mostly-cloudy skies and mild sunshine kick off the weekend, scattered showers possible

The Brief Saturday morning will kick off with mild sunshine and mostly-cloudy conditions. An isolated shower or two is possible, but any rain will be light and short-lived. Temperatures will continue to rise throughout the day.



High pressure is still in control to our north, but as it continues to shift east, we're going to tap into onshore flow.

That, as well as a disturbance to our west, will make for more clouds today.

What does today's forecast look like?

What To Expect:

Today will bring some sunshine, but conditions overall stay mainly cloudy.

An isolated shower threat is on the table too, with the help of these two factors.

However, anything that develops will be light and short-lived.

The plus is that the temperatures will be warmer.

The wind switch to more of an ESE direction helps our temps get back into the lower 70s across the metro.

What will tonight's weather look like?

What we know:

Clouds look to linger through the first half of overnight but start to diminish in the predawn hours of Sunday.

This is thanks to the wind coming back around from the NNE as this weak disturbance works east.

That wind flow will usher in some drier air, aiding in decreasing the clouds.

Overnight lows will be a little milder too, with the help of those clouds.

Expect readings in the lower 50s around the metro with 40s to the NW.

What will next week's weather look like?

What's next:

The weekend ends on a pleasant note across Central Florida.

More sunshine is on tap as highs climb back into the lower to middle 70s.

Don't get too used to it though, as another disturbance works our way.

An area of low pressure in the gulf moves eastbound and brings rain from Sunday night into Monday.

There could be a few storms as well, with the wind energy in the atmosphere.

This rain lingers through a good bit of Monday before tapering off later in the day. However, it looks to end around the time of the evening commute.

High pressure builds back in by midweek with lots of sunshine and warming temps.

Afternoon readings climb back into the upper 70s, which is closer to normal for this time of year.

The warmth streams in ahead of a cold front that swings through Thursday.

This could bring a few showers to the region and eventually a cool-down by Friday.

Highs look to fall back into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Orlando 7-Day Weather Forecast

