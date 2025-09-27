Orlando Weather: Stormy weekend ahead with tropical impacts at the beaches

article

The Brief Gusty wind as well as frequent lightning are on the table with the possibility of small hail in more intense storms. The tropics are the big headline on Sunday because of the potential for squally showers and blustery conditions, especially near the beaches. We'll be watching Humberto in the Atlantic and that will also continue to keep the rip current risk higher.



The shower and storm threat increase on Saturday as this cold front slowly drifts in. Once again, we'll see showers and storms sparking out ahead of it. A couple of stronger storms are possible too, so be sure you keep your eyes on the sky.

Gusty wind as well as frequent lightning are on the table with the possibility of small hail in more intense storms. With more moisture in the air, there's also the threat of heavy rain.

Downpours will cause ponding on the roadways, so be careful if you're traveling. The other concern, of course, is the potential Tropical Cyclone 9 or future Imelda offshore.

What will the weather look like tonight?

What to Expect:

This will lead to the potential of life-threatening rip currents out at the beaches. That and rough surf will make for tough beach conditions, so be sure to swim by a lifeguard stand. The breeze will continue to increase little by little, especially near the coast as this tropical system gets closer to Florida.

What will the weather look like tomorrow?

What to Expect:

The tropics are the big headline on Sunday because of the potential for squally showers and blustery conditions, especially near the beaches. This is as Imelda starts to lift to the NNW and this stalled frontal boundary remains parked over the area.

The big impacts for us will be rough surf and rip currents as well as the potential for minor flooding. Aside from that, we'll be watching Humberto in the Atlantic and that will also continue to keep the rip current risk higher.

What will the weather look like next week?

Looking Ahead:

The chance for tropical downpours continues into Monday, depending on the exact track of Imelda. There's still some uncertainty in the path because of the set-up in the atmosphere, and the exact steering.

There are a lot of factors in play, including the exact placement of Humberto and this upper-low across the East Coast that will help steer the future Imelda.

Image 1 of 8 ▼

Be sure you keep checking back in for the latest. The shower and storm threat does start to come down as potential Imelda lifts farther to the north. The drier air looks to wrap down into the Sunshine State, and that should also help bring our humidity down a bit later next week.

Temperatures drop a touch too, staying in the upper 80s and lower 90s, which is seasonable for this time of the year.

Rain chances come down, but we'll still keep the threat of a few showers and storms, with the help of the sea breeze collision.

If you have friends or family in Georgia as well as the Carolinas, be sure they stay tuned for the latest forecast.