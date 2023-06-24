Orlando weather: Stormy weather brings highs in the 90's

Today's high: 92 degrees



Tonight's low: 74 degrees



Main weather concerns:

More hot and stormy weather is expected this weekend in Central Florida. Storm chances will be highest during the afternoon to evening hours today with highs climbing into the low 90s. Watch for frequent lightning, torrential downpours, and gusty winds in the strongest storms. Torrential rain could lead to localized flooding in areas that have seen the most rain this past week. Best window for storms Saturday will be from 2 pm to 7 pm. High levels of humidity will allow for feels like temps to reach the triple digits so stay cool and hydrated!



BEACHES:

Showers and storms are likely again at the beach today. Coverage will be at 70% beginning by early-mid afternoon Stay weather aware as heavy rain, lightning and strong winds are possible. Forecast highs will hit around 90. Winds could be breezy at times out of the southwest. There is a low rip current risk with surf height around 2' or less.



THEME PARKS:

Stay weather aware at the theme parks today. Storm chances will be in play for the afternoon hours and mainly after 2pm. Heavy rain, gusty winds and frequent lightning are possible. When thunder roars, go indoors. Highs will near 92 degrees today, stay hydrated.



OUTLOOK:

Rain chances stay elevated through this weekend, but we could see some changes soon on the way. Coverage will hang in the 50% range and mainly for the afternoon hours. Heavy rain and lightning will be likely every day so keep your FOX 35 Storm Team weather app close! Drier air moves in potentially early-mid next week bringing rain chances down but, temperatures will begin rising with mid-90s common by midweek. Keep with FOX 35 to stay safe and informed!



TRACKING THE TROPICS:

The FOX 35 STORM TEAM is currently tracking Tropical Storm Bret and newly formed Tropical Storm Cindy. Both of these tropical systems pose no risk to Florida over the next several days.