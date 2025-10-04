Orlando weather: Showers, storms and high surf expected this weekend

The Brief Flood Watches are in effect along the coast through Sunday morning. Temperatures will be slightly cooler than normal, topping out in the mid-to-upper 80s, with overnight lows in the mid-to-upper 70s. Rain chances will gradually decrease toward midweek as drier air moves into Central Florida.



Central Florida will see an active weekend with elevated chances for showers and a few thunderstorms, thanks to a strong easterly breeze and lingering moisture from Tropical Storm Imelda.

What will the weather look like tonight?

What to Expect:

A strong easterly wind off the ocean will drive numerous, fast-moving showers throughout the day. Flood Watches are in effect along the coast through Sunday morning.

The wind, combined with remnants of Imelda to the northeast, will bring high surf and a heightened rip current risk, with High Surf Advisories in effect through early next week.

Temperatures will be slightly cooler than normal, topping out in the mid-to-upper 80s, with overnight lows in the mid-to-upper 70s. As daytime heating fades, the shower threat will diminish overnight, leaving a mix of clouds and stars.

What will the weather look like tomorrow?

What to Expect:

A stalled front leftover from Imelda, positioned to the south, will begin to wobble northward. This, along with continued moisture, will produce more widespread showers and a few storms.

Rainfall amounts could reach a few inches in some areas, mainly near the beaches. Afternoon highs will remain in the mid-to-upper 80s under cloud cover.

What will the weather look like next week?

Looking Ahead:

The stalled front will linger into the start of the workweek, with stronger easterly winds and atmospheric energy keeping rain chances elevated on Monday. Coastal flooding remains a possibility in low-lying areas.

Rain chances will gradually decrease toward midweek as drier air moves into Central Florida, though afternoon showers and isolated storms will still be possible, with coverage around 40%.

By late week, temperatures will climb back into the upper 80s ahead of a cold front expected early next weekend. Rain chances may adjust as the front approaches.

Tracking the tropics

A tropical wave in the Eastern Atlantic is being monitored, with a 50% chance of development over the next seven days. Environmental conditions appear increasingly favorable, which could allow a tropical depression to form during the first half of the workweek.

Some models even suggest the potential for Tropical Storm Jerry to develop. While it’s still early, forecasters will continue to closely monitor the system.